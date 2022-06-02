DeKalb homeowner shoots, kills man trying to break into his apartment, police say

Police say a homeowner shot and killed a man who was trying to break into his DeKalb County apartment.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of Panthersville Court.

When police got to the scene, they found a man shot to death. The homeowner said the man was trying to break in.

Police are not charging the homeowner and he has not been identified.

The man who was killed has also not been identified.