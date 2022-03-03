DeKalb judge cancels fine, jail time for owner of former Brookhaven sex shop, Marietta store remains open

Mar. 3—A DeKalb County Superior Court judge has ordered that a sex shop mogul with stores across metro Atlanta will not have to serve a jail sentence nor pony up six-figure fines.

The order stems from a legal battle between the city of Brookhaven and Michael Morrison, who owned a sex shop there, Stardust, that has now been closed for years. Morrison is also the owner of several Tokyo Valentino sex shops across the metro area, including one in east Cobb and one in Marietta. He has battled in the courts with the Cobb and Marietta governments, leading to the closure of the east Cobb Tokyo Valentino store. The Marietta location on Cobb Parkway remains in business.

Over the years, Morrison was found to be in contempt of court for violating court orders in the lawsuit against Brookhaven. In 2020, that led to a six-month jail sentence and $420,000 in civil fines. On Friday, however, DeKalb Superior Court Judge Mark Anthony Scott waived the fines and jail sentence, saying the goal of closing the store had been achieved.

Scott also wrote in the order that the pandemic has led the court to reconsider the need to put people in jail for nonviolent code violations.

"The conditions at the jail and the risk to the safety of Morrison, other inmates, and jail employees are paramount concerns for the Court. For that reason, Morrison's previously filed motion ... is granted and the Court will eliminate the imposition of any criminal penalties in this case and vacating the sanctions ordered by this Court on May 20, 2020," the order reads.

Last summer, Cobb Superior Court Judge C. LaTain "Tain" Kell ordered the closure of the east Cobb Tokyo Valentino location, citing violations of county ordinance.

The ruling came after the Cobb Board of Commissioners rewrote the county's sex shop code to increase the required distance between sex shops and places such as schools, churches and government buildings, effectively legislating the east Cobb store out of existence.

The county also revoked the store's business license. County officials had accused Tokyo owner Morrison of applying for a license under the guise of operating a normal clothing store, without disclosing the business would be a sex shop. More than 3,000 people signed a petition opposing the east Cobb store in 2020, when the store's sexual nature became public.

The Marietta location of Tokyo Valentino on Cobb Parkway remains open. The store's opening provoked a similar backlash as the east Cobb one. City officials accused Morrison of hiding his intent when applying for a business license and, as the county did, revoked the store's business license.

Tokyo is appealing the city of Marietta's license revocation in Cobb Superior Court and has filed a federal lawsuit against the city on First Amendment grounds. The Cobb case is being heard by Judge Gregory Poole. Both lawsuits are still pending.