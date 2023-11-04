DeKalb Junction death ruled a homicide

Nov. 4—DEKALB JUNCTION — The death of a young man in DeKalb Junction last week was a homicide.

New York State Police reported Saturday morning that an autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office on Joshua A. Guzman, 21, Hermon, was performed on Nov. 1. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries to the head. A forensic pathologist, Katrina Monday, ruled the manner of death a homicide.

According to a state police report, troopers were called to Wells Street in DeKalb Junction at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 to investigate a report of a disorderly subject.

They found Guzman with head injuries he received in a fight.

Guzman was taken to Gouverneur Hospital and then taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition.

Police reported on Nov. 2 that Guzman died from his injuries on Oct. 30.

State police distributed cards to DeKalb Junction residents, asking them to examine their surveillance cameras.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation but that authorities would release more information soon.

"Our focus right now is making sure that a complete and thorough investigation is done and I am comfortable saying there is no danger to the general public," Pasqua said.