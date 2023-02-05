DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say

A 21-year-old Stone Mountain man has been arrested for murder, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he committed on Jan. 1, 2023.

Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.

No cause was given for the shooting, according to deputies.

Coleman was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Coleman remains in DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

