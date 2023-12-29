DeKalb man arrested in Miami after ‘grooming’ a minor for trafficking, police say

A DeKalb County man was arrested in Miami, Fla. for several charges, including accusations of human trafficking a minor.

The police arrest record for Sterling Henderson, 39 of DeKalb County, said the minor was “groomed for human trafficking.”

Police said Henderson was arrested on Thursday. He now faces multiple felony charges.

According to Miami police, the department was contacted by the DeKalb County Police Department, telling them that Henderson had a warrant out of DeKalb County for interstate interference with the custody of a 15-year-old girl.

DKPD received information that Henderson “had enticed the minor victim to flee to Miami” without the consent of her parents.

DeKalb police said they believed the minor was being groomed for human trafficking, according to the report from Miami police. Henderson was also driving on a suspended license, according to Miami police.

Around 9:36 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department pointed the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force to an area where the minor may be.

The State Attorney’s investigators went to that area to find the minor victim and Henderson.

Around 11:30 Thursday night, a Miami detective saw a vehicle that he believed was being driven by Henderson.

When Henderson saw the detective, he drove away in the vehicle. The detective advised law enforcement officers of the vehicle’s description and which way it was going and police and other investigators “saturated” the scene.

Ten minutes later, the vehicle was seen again and officers signaled for them to pull over. Instead, they drove away, “disregarding all the traffic lights” before driving through the median, hitting several traffic poles. One of the poles flew off and hit another vehicle.

“These actions by the defendant could reasonably be expected to result in physical harm to the minor victim, himself and others driving on this street,” the police report states.

After attempting to make a turn, Henderson lost control of the SUV he was driving and hit a light pole, “causing major damage to the light pole, his vehicle, and the minor victim,” police said.

Following the crash, police said Henderson climbed out through the sunroof and ran away.

They said he “made no efforts to assist the minor victim to exit the wrecked vehicle,” who was in the backseat. The minor later dragged herself out through the sunroof, police said, but was severely injured.

The minor victim was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a fractured hip.

Officers chased Henderson until he finally stopped, but he continued to not comply with officers. Police Tased him, after which they said he became compliant and was arrested. Police said the victim could not provide a statement, but did contact her mother to get consent for treatment.

Damage caused by the crash was estimated to be more than $100,000, according to police.

Henderson now faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury (felony)

Child neglect, greater harm to body (felony)

Custody interference (felony)

Fleeing or eluding a police officer (felony)

Contributing to the delinquency of a child

Two counts of resisting an officer without violence

Driving with a suspended license

Reckless driving

