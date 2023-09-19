DeKalb man arrested in Vermilion County for disorderly conduct involving juveniles

Sep. 19—FAIRMOUNT — The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department arrested a 57-year-old DeKalb man Sunday night after he approached a group of juveniles at the Fairmount Park.

Capt. Michael Hartshorn said in a news release that Steven Pawlowski approached the children at the park and asked them if they wanted to see money he had won.

According to Hartshorn, the children walked away from Pawlowski and reported the incident to their parents. Hartshorn also said someone took a photo of the vehicle Pawlowski was driving and captured the license plate. A deputy sheriff later located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Little Nugget at the corner of U.S. 150 and Henning Road.

Pawlowski was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. According to police reports, he was released.

"The quick thinking of the children and their parents prevented this from becoming a far more serious incident," Hartshorn said in the release. "This incident serves as a reminder to all children not to speak to strangers. Always alert an adult if you see something suspicious. If you have access to a phone, take a photo or video of the individual as you are walking away to help law enforcement identify the suspect."

No other information was released.