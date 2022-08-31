DeKalb man charged with child molestation after ‘immoral’ act, deputies say

A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he committed an “immoral, indecent act.”

Roderick Strickland, 38, of Decatur was arrested on Monday and charged with child molestation.

Sheriff’s deputies say the arrest warrant alleges that Strickland committed a sexual act in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

They did not comment any further on Strickland’s alleged crime or the age of the child.

Strickland is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

