DeKalb man shot multiple times found on side of South Carolina road, coroner says

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are investigating the death of a Georgia man who was found with gunshot wounds on the side of the road.

Aiken County Coroner officials said at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received reports of a man lying on the side of Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road in a ditch.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Jarvon Stapleton of Stonecrest, Georgia, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Stapelton was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, then to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Coroner officials said Stapleton would be autopsied Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

