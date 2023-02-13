Dekalb mother arrested, man wanted on murder charges after 4-year-old dies in child cruelty case

A DeKalb County mother is in jail and police are searching for a murder suspect after a 4-year-old died over the weekend.

Police responded to an incident off Candler Road on Saturday and found the child in critical condition. The child was taken to the hospital where he or she died.

DeKalb County police determined that the child died due to child cruelty.

The child’s 25-year-old mother, who has not been identified, was charged with cruelty to children and felony murder.

Police are now searching for Javonte Harris, who is wanted for cruelty to children and felony murder.

Police did not release information on the child or the injuries that he or she was suffering from. Police have also not revealed Harris’ relationship to the child.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.