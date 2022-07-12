DeKalb mother killed by estranged husband who remains on the run, family says

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in DeKalb County.

Angeles Santos, 45, died in a shooting at her house on Brantford Drive Sunday. Police have identified her estranged husband, Salomon Ramos, as the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police said they responded to Santos’ home around 5 p.m. She died at the scene. Investigators believe Ramos accused his wife of having another man over the house prior to the shooting.

“He went and shot my mom. He killed her,” their son Uriel Ramos told Channel 2′s partner Univision 34 Atlanta.

Uriel Ramos told Univision that he was delivering leftover tamales his mother made when he received a phone call about the shooting.

“When we got to the house, police were outside,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ramos said his mother tried to help his father with his recent struggles. Now, he worries his father will not be caught and his mother’s murder will go unpunished.

He is asking for help to get justice for his mother.

“It’s the last thing we can do for her at this point,” Ramos told Univision 34.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS