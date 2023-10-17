DeKalb murder suspect accused of shooting at deputy captured after 4-day manhunt

A DeKalb County murder suspect who led law enforcement on a manhunt for days is now in custody.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes on Tuesday that US Marshals arrested Nicholas Demetrius Earl.

Earl had been on the run since Friday when officials say he shot at a DeKalb deputy around 3 p.m. off Juliette Road and Memorial Drive in a Stone Mountain neighborhood. One of the bullets grazed the deputy.

Earl is accused of murdering a woman in the same neighborhood where police were trying to take him into custody.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Early was released from prison last year after he served two years for armed robbery.

