DeKalb Police: 1 dead after argument between 3 men outside Waffle House

The DeKalb County police department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in a dispute outside of a Waffle House, officials say.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officials say they located a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he died.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News learned the victim was involved in an argument with two other men.

The two men fled the scene after the shooting; police said it is unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Homicide detectives are on scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:



