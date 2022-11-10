DeKalb Police: 1 shot, killed after argument between 3 customers outside Waffle House

DeKalb County police say one man is dead after a dispute outside of a Waffle House. Investigators are still searching for the shooters.

Police responded to the Waffle House at 4740 Flat Shoals Road around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, police say they located a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is outside the restaurant on Thursday morning where he spotted several cars with bullet holes.

Police said the man who died was found outside one of the cars.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News learned that the victim was involved in an argument with two other customers.

The two men fled the scene after the shooting. Police said it is unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

Homicide detectives are on scene and say the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



