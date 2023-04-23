DeKalb police make 11 drug arrests at four gas stations after citizens complain

DeKalb police made 11 arrests this week in a county-wide operation at four gas stations.

The investigation was conducted along with the ATF after police received multiple complaints that people were selling narcotics at the gas stations.

During the operation, there were 10 felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrest.

Police seized 242 grams of marijuana, 189 pills of ecstasy, 60 pills of oxycodone, 2 grams of cocaine, and a stolen handgun.

Police did not identify the suspects arrested.

