DeKalb police get cocaine, ecstasy, other drugs after traffic stop
DeKalb police posted a couple of photos on its Facebook page from a drug bust last week.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop near Holcomb Road on June 8. As a result of the stop, they seized several narcotics and a gun.
Those drugs included methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, and cocaine. Police also seized a Glock 17.
Two people were arrested.
