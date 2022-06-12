DeKalb police get cocaine, ecstasy, other drugs after traffic stop

DeKalb police posted a couple of photos on its Facebook page from a drug bust last week.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop near Holcomb Road on June 8. As a result of the stop, they seized several narcotics and a gun.

Those drugs included methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, and cocaine. Police also seized a Glock 17.

Two people were arrested.

