DeKalb police investigate deadly double shooting at Tucker hotel

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a Tucker hotel.

It happened Friday afternoon at the DoubleTree Hotel along LaVista Road.

DeKalb County police said that a man shot a female family member and then fatally shot himself. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with witnesses outside the Doubletree Hotel in Tucker.

Crystal Mollineaux and her grandmother said they returned from lunch and saw police at the hotel. They later realized the shooting happened in the room right above theirs.

“They said that there had been a shooting on the third floor and she said just don’t go to the third floor,” she said.

Hotel managers told Jones it was a domestic incident. Police won’t say how the victim was related to the shooter, but guests said they were told by hotel staff that she was his daughter.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: