1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb apartment shooting, police say
A man is dead and another man is injured after an apartment shooting early Wednesday, according to DeKalb County police.
DeKalb County Dispatch confirmed the incident to Channel 2 Action News.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the 24000 block of Heath Row at the Thornberry Apartments in unincorporated DeKalb. When they arrived, police found a man dead inside a car.
Police later went to a second location where another person was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the second victim was taken to the hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.
