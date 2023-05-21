DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting at Decatur apartments





Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Friday night in Decatur.

At around 11:20 p.m., DeKalb police responded to an address near Flat Shoals Parkway and Columbia Drive in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a man lying in the roadway.

Police say the victim appeared to have been shot.

Police did not identify the victim, but said he was in his 20s to 30s, agewise.

Crime Scene Investigators responded to continue the investigation.

