DeKalb police investigating fatal shooting outside of Kroger shopping center
DeKalb police are investigating a deadly shooting in Decatur.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said they went to a Kroger store at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway Sunday night. They said it appeared that two groups of people got into a disagreement that led to a shooting.
One person is dead, according to DeKalb police.
TRENDING STORIES:
13-year-old drowns in Ga. lake, second woman in critical condition
Serial street racer captured by Atlanta police, arrested on long list of charges
Two men charged with murder in shooting death of 22-year-old Jacqueris Holland, Ga sheriff announced
Police said details are limited at this time.
We will continue to update the story as information becomes available.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: