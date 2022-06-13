DeKalb police investigating fatal shooting outside of Kroger shopping center

DeKalb police are investigating a deadly shooting in Decatur.

Police said they went to a Kroger store at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway Sunday night. They said it appeared that two groups of people got into a disagreement that led to a shooting.

One person is dead, according to DeKalb police.

Police said details are limited at this time.

We will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

