DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say

WSBTV.com News Staff
1 min read

DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur.

A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill.

According to DeKalb County officials, police responded to Clifton Springs Road and Panthersville Road just before 8 p.m. in reference to a person being struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they located a male in his 50s in the middle of the roadway with trauma consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Officials said the victim could not tell them what happened. He was sent to the hospital where he listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver did not stop and they are actively searching for the vehicle responsible.

Their investigation is ongoing.

