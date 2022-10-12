DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say

DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur.

A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to DeKalb County officials, police responded to Clifton Springs Road and Panthersville Road just before 8 p.m. in reference to a person being struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they located a male in his 50s in the middle of the roadway with trauma consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said the victim could not tell them what happened. He was sent to the hospital where he listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver did not stop and they are actively searching for the vehicle responsible.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Their investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: