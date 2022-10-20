At least 1 injured after shots fired during fight inside Stonecrest Mall, police say
One man is recovering after being shot during an argument inside Stonecrest Mall on Thursday afternoon.
DeKalb County police say two men got into an argument inside the mall.
The argument ended with shots being fired and one of the men being grazed by a bullet. No other injuries were reported.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several police cars and at least one ambulance outside of one mall entrance.
Officials at Stonecrest Mall say the second man involved in the argument ran from their property after the shooting
Officials added that the mall has closed down the mall while police investigate, but is expected to reopen soon.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects or arrests.
We’ve got a crew on the ground headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
