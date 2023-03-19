DeKalb Police investigating robbery attempt that left man with life-threatening injuries
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Glenwood Apartments that left a man shot multiple times.
Police say they responded to the location just after 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Glenwood Road to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found a male in his 30s’ with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.
Motive, according to police, points to the shooting as a possible robbery attempt.
