DeKalb police investigating separate shootings involving 5-year-old, 2-year-old

DeKalb County police are investigating two shootings that occurred involving children Wednesday morning.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot Wednesday morning on Meadowood Ridge.

When officers arrived, they found two men and a five-year-old who had been shot. All three victims are expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities have not released the victims’ identities and what led to the incident.

On Wednesday around the same time, three people, including a two-year-old girl, were shot at an apartment complex on Maypop Lane according to police.

Authorities have not said if the two incidents were connected.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the girl’s grandmother.

“Bullets started flying. A whole bunch of bullets just started flying, and my 2-year-old granddaughter was hurt,” the grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The grandmother said the girl was walking across the parking lot when she was shot.

She’s now recovering from some severe injuries but is expected to survive.

“She’s gonna make it; she’s gonna make it. She’s a little weak on the right side,” the grandmother said. “...and came out of surgery. She’s got tubes in her. She got hit in the liver. It pierced her spinal column.”

Police have not said if they have taken anyone into custody about these incidents.

Anyone with information regarding either case is asked to call the DeKalb County Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

