DeKalb police investigating shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

Police are investigating yet another shooting at a metro Atlanta gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near a Chevron station in on Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in Stone Mountain.

It’s unclear how many people were shot or what their conditions are.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan is at the scene, where crime scene investigators were examining an SUV that appeared to have a bullet hole in it.

Police were taking pictures of both the inside and outside of the gas station.

There have been numerous shootings at metro Atlanta gas stations this year, including one that left eight people injured at a Shell station on Northside Drive over the weekend.

Earlier this month, a beloved coach was shot to death as he filled his tires up with air at a Gwinnett County QuikTrip. Police said Brad Coleman was trying to thwart a carjacking when he was shot.

City leaders are looking into installing camera systems at gas stations to try to curb the continued violence.