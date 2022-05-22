DeKalb police find large amount of drugs on man acting ‘risky’
Police in DeKalb County say they have gotten a large amount of drugs off of the street after a recent bust.
While patrolling on N. Hairston Road and Central Drive on Friday, officers saw a man they describe as being involved in “risky behavior” outside of a Chevon gas station.
When officers went to speak with him, they found 400 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of ecstasy, cash and a modified pistol.
Police seized the drugs, money and gun. They have not commented on the “risky behavior” that led to them speaking with the suspect.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.
