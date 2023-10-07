DeKalb police look for man who attempted to enter home with shotgun

DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was seen trying to enter a home with a shotgun.

Police said it happened on the 4300 block of Dogwood Trail.

He fled the scene after being verbally confronted by the resident.

He was seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a dark-colored backpack.

Police did not specify what day this happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or our Investigations Unit at 404-286-7990.

