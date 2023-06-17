DeKalb County police locate 3 siblings who disappeared overnight
Three kids were located Saturday after officials say they disappeared overnight.
DeKalb County police said Saturday morning they were looking for 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiyah Ross and 7-year-old Major McKitchen who left home without permission on Friday around 9 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities confirmed that the children were located and are safe.
Police have not provided any additional information regarding the children’s disappearance and where they were found.
TRENDING STORIES:
41-year-old man lured Gwinnett 14-year-old girl to his home using dating app, police say
14-year-old who disappeared after exams found alive; another student from same school still missing
City of Milton paying out $35 million after college student died crashing into stone planter
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: