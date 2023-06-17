DeKalb County police locate 3 siblings who disappeared overnight

Three kids were located Saturday after officials say they disappeared overnight.

DeKalb County police said Saturday morning they were looking for 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiyah Ross and 7-year-old Major McKitchen who left home without permission on Friday around 9 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that the children were located and are safe.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the children’s disappearance and where they were found.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.

