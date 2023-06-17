DeKalb County police locate 3 siblings who disappeared overnight

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Three kids were located Saturday after officials say they disappeared overnight.

DeKalb County police said Saturday morning they were looking for 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiyah Ross and 7-year-old Major McKitchen who left home without permission on Friday around 9 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that the children were located and are safe.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the children’s disappearance and where they were found.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.

