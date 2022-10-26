DeKalb police looking for missing 12-year-old girl who didn’t get on school bus
DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
A girl police identified as Itreasher was last seen near Mulberry Lane after not getting on the bus in Lithonia.
Police say she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white hoodie, black leggings and Nike Air Force Ones, according to police.
Police didn’t say how long she has been missing for. Anyone who sees her is asked to call SVU at 770-724-7710.
