DeKalb police release photos of people of interest involved in deadly gas station shooting
Authorities are continuing the hunt for several people of interest who were involved in a shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting happened on June 22 around 9 p.m. at the Chevron gas station in the 7000 block of Covington Highway.
DeKalb County police need help identifying three individuals involved in the shooting.
According to authorities, the individuals were involved in a dispute and fired multiple gunshots.
Police found the victim, identified as Charles Payne, dead from a gunshot wound.
The individuals fled the scene before police came.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact DeKalb’s Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
