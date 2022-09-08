DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen who shot, killed man picking up food order

DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead.

The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian Creek Drive. The victim was picking up food at the location around 7:30 p.m. and was getting back into his car when three people got out of a car and opened fire at the victim, police said.

The victim, Kamaal Mogardo, was found dead inside his car.

Video shows three people with automatic rifles get out of a red Lexus GS350 and run towards the victim’s car.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the car are asked to contact the DeKalb Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.