DeKalb police say they are searching for 9-year-old was kidnapped by her father
DeKalb County Police is asking for your help to find a 9-year-old girl.
Police said Kamille Jones has been kidnapped by her father, Jeffery Jones.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The two were last seen on May 20, near the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive.
Kamille is 4 feet tall, 60 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
Jeffery is 5′8, 200lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 employees arrested after police discover alleged prostitution ring inside Roswell massage parlor
GoFundMe set up to help bury 7-year-old girl left to decompose in closet in DeKalb County
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Police said they believe they crossed state lines.
Anyone who has seen them is encouraged to call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: