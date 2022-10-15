DeKalb Police searching for car involved Oct. 11 homicide on I285 & I675 exit ramp

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver or owner of a car they believed was involved in the Oct. 11 homicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police said a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Oct. 11, shutting down all lanes of the highway.

Police said the victim is a man in his 40s but didn’t release any other identifying information.

DKPD needs your help IDing the owner/driver of this vehicle. The vehicle & driver are wanted for questioning in reference to a homicide that occurred on I285 & I675 exit ramp on 10/11. If you have any information, please call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/SLEeg1s9wN — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 14, 2022

TRENDING STORIES:

Police told Channel 2 Action News they are searching for the car and driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 770-724-7850.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: