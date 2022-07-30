DeKalb police searching for missing 61-year-old woman with dementia
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman.
Police said a Mattie’s Call has been issued for Angela Daniels Lacey.
Lacey was last seen on July 27 at 10 p.m. at 7224 Teakwood Place in Lithonia, Georgia. She was wearing a pink tie-dye shirt and pants outfit with a grey head wrap.
Lacey is a black woman, 5′2, 165 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
Police said she may have been traveling in a gray 2010 Mercury Milan.
Lacey has been diagnosed with early stages of dementia, according to police.
We reached out to DeKalb police for a photo of the woman.
If you have any information on where Lacey might be, contact DeKalb police at 678-406-7929.
