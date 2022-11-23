DeKalb police searching for missing sisters, 11 and 13, who vanished in vehicle

WSBTV.com News Staff

DeKalb County police are searching for two young sisters they say were last seen two days ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Deaiyka, 13, and Reginae, 11, were last seen near Evans Mill Road on Monday and that they left in a vehicle.

Police did not say if they know who may be driving the vehicle or give a description. They also don’t know what the girls were wearing.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Special Victim’s Unit at 770-724-7710.

We’re working to learn more about this developing stories, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Recommended Stories