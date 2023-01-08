DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead.
Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Officers told Channel 2 Action News a car drove by the gas station and opened fire on another car, striking the man who was pumping gas at a different car.
Investigators said the man, identified only as being in his 40s, was not the intended target.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in the pictured vehicle.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the DeKalb police.
