DeKalb police: Store employee shot during attempted robbery at busy Family Dollar store

DeKalb County police are on the scene of a shooting incident that left a Family Dollar store employee in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

Police said they were called out to the store on the 2500 block of Bouldercrest Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the store employee who was shot in the leg. The employee was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in what police termed “serious” condition.

Investigators believe this all started when several people went into the store and may have been attempting to shoplift. They said the employee tried to confront them, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired.

Dekalb police said all of the suspects ran away from the store and they have been searching the area trying to find them.

