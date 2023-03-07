DeKalb police want to identify two murder suspects
DeKalb police want your help in identifying two suspects in a deadly shooting near a MARTA stop.
41-year-old James Dean died after he was shot in the back at the MARTA bus stop on Glenwood Road on Feb. 17.
Police say the suspects put a gun to Dean’s head, then shot him and robbed him.
If you have any information about this murder, please contact DeKalb police.
