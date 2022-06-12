DeKalb Police want public’s help in locating Fletcher’s murder suspect
DeKalb County police is asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect accused of shooting four men at Fletchers, located at 2801 Candler Road.
Initial reports from police say it appears the incident started as a dispute over a woman, which escalated into gunfire.
Four people were shot and were transported to the hospital in serious to critical condition.
McGuire, 48, died from his injuries.
The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old black man with a bald head and possible facial hair on his chin.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
