Dekalb spa shut down, person arrested after reports of human trafficking, prostitution
DeKalb County police have shut down a spa and arrested one person after tips that illegal activity was being conducted there.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police investigated the Tiger Spa on Pleasantdale Road after getting the tip earlier this month. As a result of the investigation, police arrested one suspect on charges of keeping a place of prostitution and human trafficking. Several fire code violations were also citied.
TRENDING STORIES:
7 soldiers last seen with decapitated Fort Bragg paratrooper in 2020 face court martials
Security guard shot, killed outside southwest Atlanta restaurant, police say
The business has since closed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police have not released any information about the suspect or said if there were any victims.