Dekalb spa shut down, person arrested after reports of human trafficking, prostitution

DeKalb County police have shut down a spa and arrested one person after tips that illegal activity was being conducted there.

Police investigated the Tiger Spa on Pleasantdale Road after getting the tip earlier this month. As a result of the investigation, police arrested one suspect on charges of keeping a place of prostitution and human trafficking. Several fire code violations were also citied.

The business has since closed.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or said if there were any victims.