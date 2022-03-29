DeKalb special education paraprofessional, football coach accused of sexual contact with student

A DeKalb County special education paraprofessional is accused of sexual contact with one of his students.

Marcus Skeen works at Lithonia High School, where students also said he is a popular football coach.

Police said the 36-year-old met up with the victim twice off campus. Skeen and the student were in his car outside Stonecrest Mall around 11:30 pm on March 18 when the girl’s mother caught them, according to Skeen’s arrest warrant.

She had tracked her daughter’s cellphone to the parking lot, where she “observed a vehicle rocking back and forth.”

DeKalb police investigated and arrested Skeen on Monday. He is charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, which is a felony. The age of the victim is unknown.

DeKalb County Schools said Skeen has worked as a paraprofessional for the past two years at Lithonia High School. He’s now on paid administrative leave after his arrest while they investigate.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the district said, “personnel continues to fully cooperate with law enforcement in the ongoing, collaborative investigation by the DCSD Department of Public Safety and the DeKalb County Police Department.”

A letter from the school’s principal also went out to all families and staff of Lithonia High on Tuesday afternoon.

