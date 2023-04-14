DeKalb teacher arrested after colleague finds loaded gun in elementary school restroom

A beloved DeKalb County elementary school teacher is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded gun into a school and left it in a restroom.

Sheldon Strickland, a fifth-grade teacher at Kingsley Elementary School in Dunwoody, was arrested and charged with one count of carrying weapons within a school zone, jail records confirmed.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, it was unclear if he had hired an attorney.

The alleged incident took place Thursday. Investigators say another teacher found the loaded gun inside a faculty restroom and reported it to administrators who wasted no time placing the entire school on lockdown.

The school principal, Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson, sent the following letter home to parents:

“As you know, Kingsley Elementary School is committed to providing safe learning environments for all students, staff, and visitors. This communication is being sent to inform our families and staff with accurate information about an incident at our school today. A weapon was found in an adult restroom. The school went on immediate lockdown, district police responded immediately, all safety protocols were followed, and no one was harmed or injured. The owner of the weapon was an employee, and the situation was resolved within thirty minutes by public safety. No students were involved in the situation. Please know that we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our students and staff. This incident is another reminder of the Dekalb County School District’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign that encourages anyone who suspects any unsafe situation on campus to report it promptly to school staff or law enforcement. We want to thank our students and staff for their diligence and response to the lockdown. Please know that the safety of our entire Kingsley family remains our top priority. If you have questions or concerns regarding our safety procedures, please feel free to reach out at any time. Thank you for your understanding and support of our school community.” Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson

On Friday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with several parents about the alleged incident. Those who know Strickland described him as a passionate and creative teacher who is great with kids.

“He’s just a really, really sweet guy,” said Jessica Doyle, a parent of a fifth-grade student. “He has great interactions with the kids.”

On his YouTube page, Strickland shared one of his classroom lessons that shows him using rap music to make learning fun.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the school district for comment and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of an investigation of a school employee at Kingsley Elementary School who reportedly brought a weapon onto campus on Thursday, April 13. Appropriate school and district personnel are cooperating fully with the DCSD police investigation. Following District protocols, the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed due to the seriousness of the reported incident. To not compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the District will not comment further on any additional specifics of the case.

