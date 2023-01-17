DeKalb teen charged with murder in deadly Mall of America shooting days before Christmas

A DeKalb County teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America that left a 19-year-old dead just days before Christmas.

According to police in Bloomington, Minnesota, two groups of people began fighting inside the Nordstrom location at the mall when someone pulled out a gun and began firing. They say the entire incident lasted 30 seconds.

A 19-year-old was killed in the shooting and another person was grazed by a bullet. Neither victim’s identity has been released.

By the next day, Christmas Eve, five people had been arrested, two 18-year-olds and three 17-year-olds.

The U.S. Marshals have now arrested 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet in connection to the deadly shooting. Longstreet was arrested at his home in Decatur on Tuesday.

It is unclear where the other suspects were from or why Longstreet was in Minnesota.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail while he awaits extradition. He is facing murder and assault charges.

“This is another example of guns being placed in the hands of immature young people, resulting in deadly consequences in what was once safe public places. The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to work with our state and local partners to get these guns off the streets and enhance the security of our communities,” U.S. Marshal Thomas Brown said.

It is unclear when Longstreet will be extradited to Minnesota.

