DeKalb teenagers accidentally shoot themselves after finding gun, police say
A pair of teenagers in DeKalb County are recovering from injuries they received after accidentally shooting themselves on Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to a house on Waldrop Hills Drive at 11 p.m.
When they got there, they found a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the hand and the other in the leg.
Investigators say they believe the teenage boys found the gun and accidentally fired it, striking them both.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are not known.
Police say they are continuing their investigation into how the teenagers got the gun.
