Some Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 83% Share Price Drop

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 83% in that time. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 44%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Given that Dekel Agri-Vision didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Dekel Agri-Vision grew its revenue at 13% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 30% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AIM:DKL Income Statement, November 13th 2019

A Different Perspective

Dekel Agri-Vision shareholders are down 44% for the year, but the market itself is up 9.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 30% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Dekel Agri-Vision in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

