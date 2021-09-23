Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dekel Agri-Vision is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = €1.5m ÷ (€52m - €7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Dekel Agri-Vision has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Dekel Agri-Vision's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Dekel Agri-Vision's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Dekel Agri-Vision's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 3.3%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Dekel Agri-Vision. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 55% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Dekel Agri-Vision does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

While Dekel Agri-Vision may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

