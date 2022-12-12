Sacramento County high school locked down. Here’s what sheriff says led to the alert

Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after deputies responded to the school for reports of a student with a gun.

Two nearby elementary schools and a middle school were under shelter-in-place orders during the police activity, school officials and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

All students are “reported safe,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post just after 3 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said deputies gave the “all clear” after checking the campus. He said a suspect has yet to be identified or placed into custody.

Del Campo High was locked down, with Will Rogers Middle, Thomas Kelly Elementary and Charles Peck Elementary ordered to shelter in place as a precaution, San Juan Unified School District said in a message on its website.

Nearby Dewey Boulevard was closed to traffic for a time, Gandhi said.

The four impacted campuses are in Fair Oaks and Carmichael.