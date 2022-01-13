Del City man accused of threatening to blow up OSHA building over COVID-19 guidelines

Close-up shot of lights on a police cruiser with a blurred background and dim lighting.

A Del City man is accused of committing a terror hoax and threatening to blow up an Occupational Safety and Health Administration office building in Oklahoma City.

Police arrested James Scott Moore, 53, after they received a tip Wednesday that he said he “was going to rent a truck, fill it with gasoline, blow up the building, and then take his own life,” Del City police Maj. Bradley Rule said in a news release.

Investigators arrested Moore at his Del City home. Police said Moore was armed with two handguns. Moore was booked into the Oklahoma County jail Thursday, police said.

Rule told The Oklahoman that Moore may have tried to pay for the for materials to blow up the building in the 5100 block of North Francis Avenue when he recently attempted to withdraw money from his bank.

"I think it was real serious," Rule told The Oklahoman. "He had a very specific plan."

Authorities said Moore made the threat because he did not agree with OSHA guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccinations or face coverings.

In a 6-3 decision Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted OSHA enforcement of a Biden Administration rule requiring workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or take weekly tests.

This is a developing story.

