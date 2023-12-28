Del City officials: Proposed jail location would 'cripple' and 'tarnish' city

Oklahoma County's continued evaluation of land at 1901 E Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City as a potential location for a new jail prompted a unified response Wednesday from key Del City elected leaders and city officials.

Del City Mayor Floyd Eason, Ward 1 Councilman Michael Dean, Ward 2 Councilwoman/Vice Mayor Pam Fitch and Ward 3 Councilwoman Claudia Browne all told County Commissioner Brian Maughan and deputy commissioners representing Myles Davidson and Carrie Blumert at Wednesday's meeting they would prefer another location be selected.

Del City Police Chief Loyd A. Berger and J.D. Hock, the community's city manager, also addressed the board at Wednesday's meeting.

Although he did not speak, Del City's Ward 4 Councilman Scott Tatum attended, as well, Hock said.

What concerns about the jail location have Del City leaders listed?

Through a letter he hand delivered to the commission, Hock outlined numerous concerns Del City has with locating the new jail on Grand Boulevard, including:

A likelihood a significant number of Del City's 21,822 residents might choose to move at least 10 miles away from the new facility. "A decrease in population would have a devastating impact on our small city," he wrote.

The potential that sales tax-generating businesses inside of Del City might relocate, as well, cutting into revenues the city uses to fund its operations.

Additional burdens on its police, fire and emergency medical service providers through mutual assistance agreements it has with Oklahoma City, pushing costs to provide those services higher for city residents. "Del City does not have the resources needed to respond to the extensive call volume that would be generated from this facility," Hock wrote.

A further deterioration of Bryant Avenue, the city-limits boundary Del City shares with Oklahoma City between NE 10 and SE 44. The two communities share responsibilities to maintain the road. Its current condition, which Hock asserts Oklahoma City neglects, only would worsen with added vehicle and pedestrian traffic a jail would bring to the area. A jail there also might require Del City to spend funds it could use for other purposes to build new sidewalks and pedestrian crossings on its side of Bryant Avenue to support the facility. "We have tried in the past to get help from Oklahoma City to help maintain that road, but just have not gotten any," Mayor Eason told the commission.

Negative impacts to community and economic development. Hock wrote Del City has spent more than $200,000 during the past two years to create a new 20-year comprehensive plan to guide future development, including one potential project that could bring new homes to vacant land between Sunnylane Road and Bryant Avenue on SE 29. "These homes would be the first new additions to housing stock in Del City since 2001. The social and economic impact of these new homes is vital to the future of our small city," Hock wrote.

"Placing the jail within (or in the proximity of) Del City's border would serve as a major deterrent from businesses locating or otherwise remaining within our city due to fear of insecurity, transient activity or lower traffic counts from citizens and patrons from surrounding areas," Hock summarized. "Such a negative impact would cripple Del City's growth and development, which could lead to lower sales tax revenue, major financial hardships and tarnish the city's image."

Police Chief Bergen also presented a letter to the commission that expressed his concern a jail at 1901 Grand Blvd. might violate state statutes requiring registered sex offenders to maintain minimum distances away from schools and parks, something Councilwoman Browne highlighted when she spoke to the commission.

More: Oklahoma County cuts NE OKC site from consideration as potential jail location

"Individuals that are released from this facility would be within a short walking distance to restricted sites," Berger wrote, concerns echoed by both Councilman Dean and Councilwoman Browne.

"I do understand a new jail is definitely needed, and like Chief Berger has said, I do not envy you in this position you are in," Browne said. "I do understand other locations are going to be near a school, but we've got five of them in our small area."

Del City's fire chief and economic development director also attended the meeting, as did Gina Standridge, a member of the Midwest City-Del City Public Schools board of education.

County Commissioner Brian Maughan

Commissioner thanks Del City, explains why site remains on list

Brian Maughan, chairman of Oklahoma County's Board of County Commissioners, told the Del City delegation the county is well aware of its concerns.

But Maughan also said the site, which is being offered for sale to Oklahoma County for about $5.42 million by Willowbrook Investments LLC and Garrett & Co. Resources LLC, remains on Oklahoma County's list because it has been told by Oklahoma City officials its city council would be willing to consider a zoning change on that land that would be required for a new jail.

Other locations still on the county's list include:

About 60 acres located at 17501 NE 150, resubmitted for sale by David Hennessey for about $1 million. Up to 192 acres of land located between S Newcastle Road and SW 54, offered for sale by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust (though, Oklahoma City's Airport Trust on Dec. 21 rejected an offer from Oklahoma County to buy a portion of that land for $2.5 million). Up to 80 acres of land located near Interstates 40 and 44 in unincorporated Oklahoma County. Sixty three acres of land located at SE 29 west of the Kickapoo Turnpike, resubmitted for sale by Tsalagi Development LLC for about $7.53 million.

About 10 other locations Oklahoma City has suggested Oklahoma County consider are still being researched to obtain contact information for property owners to see if they have any interests in selling their properties, Maughan said.

"This (the Grand Boulevard site) is one of those locations that Oklahoma City has said it will be willing to zone" for use as a jail, he said. "It is difficult when you are wanting it to be in Oklahoma City, but there are only so many sites" that potentially could be used, he also said.

To find the right place, Oklahoma County needs both a willing seller and a location that Oklahoma City will appropriately zone, and he suggested Del City officials reach out to their larger neighbor with their concerns.

"I am not trying to pit us against them (Oklahoma City), but I am just being transparent about what they have shared with us," he told them.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Del City officials ask Oklahoma County to keep city off jail site list