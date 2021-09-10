Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton: 'My alibi is solid' when zebras loosed in suburban Washington

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is pleading not guilty in the case of the escaped zebras.

The Democrat from Washington, D.C., on Friday said she was not responsible for freeing a handful of zebras that were loosed from a farm in suburban Maryland.

Norton, who has opposed fencing around the Capitol, said she has an alibi.

“Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton said in a prepared, tongue-in-cheek statement. “My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made."

Norton opposes permanent fencing, at least around the Capitol, where it has been used for security following the riot by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Her views on enclosures to keep animals penned weren’t immediately clear.

An animal services official in Prince George’s County, Maryland, told the Washington Post it could take as much as a week to corral the zebras. The zebras remained at large on Friday.

"I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives," she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton claims no responsibility for escaped zebras