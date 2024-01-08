Del. Helmer introduced a bill to ban insurrectionists from seeking office on eve of Jan. 6

A Virginia lawmaker on Friday introduced legislation to prohibit people convicted of insurrection from serving in public office and positions of public trust within the Commonwealth.

Del. Dan Helmer (D – Fairfax) filed his bill Friday, ahead of the start of the 2024 legislative session and one day before the third anniversary of January 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people broke into the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The bill defines the attack on the United States Capitol as an insurrection and notes that the provisions of the bill apply to any person convicted in connection to Jan. 6.

“All patriotic Americans should want to ensure that we have a democracy, it’s what I fought for in the military, it’s why I serve in office today,” Helmer said in an interview with USA Today. “Political violence has no place in our society, and the perpetrators of that violence should not serve in positions of leadership in our Commonwealth.”

Helmer anticipates bipartisan support for the legislation.

‘Stop the Steal’ attendee seeking Senate office

Helmer’s bill would apply to those seeking public office who haven been or may be convicted of rioting or insurrection related to elections.

There is at least one candidate seeking to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate who attended the Stop the Steal rally that led up to the violent Capitol Building breach that left five dead on January 6, 2021.

Kimberly Lowe, the only candidate born in Virginia among the field of Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine, posted photos on social media of herself at the rally and of people scaling the sides of the Capitol Building, one year after the event. It is unclear if she entered the Capitol Building. Her name did not appear in the database of Capitol breach cases on the Department of Justice website.

Kimberly Lowe, a candidate seeking to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate, posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of herself attending the Stop the Steal rally, one year after the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on January 6, 2022, she wrote: “Remembering January 6th, a day in which patriots peacefully assembled and the fake media turned Americans against Americans with lies and division. Prayers for the political prisoners who are currently held with no due process. We are living under a communist regime.”

Jan. 6 sympathizers seeking office

Four other candidates in the field of eight Republicans seeking to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate have expressed sympathy for those who were arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“As Virginia’s next Senator, I will introduce legislation to grant immediate release and amnesty to any person incarcerated who did not assault police or destroy government property for whom actual evidence is limited to that of criminal trespass,” Jonathan Emord, a Republican Senate candidate from Clifton, said in an email on Friday.

Hung Cao, who lost the 2022 race to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, pledged to release insurrectionists from prison in his response to a Virginia Constitutional Conservatives candidate questionnaire. He also compared Jan. 6 to the French Revolution during a campaign event that year.

Scott Parkinson, a Republican Senate Candidate from Arlington, defended Alex Bruesewitz, an organizer of the Stop the Steal rally in a January 14, 2022, post on X (formerly Twitter).

Scott Parkinson, a candidate seeking to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate posted in X (formerly Twitter) support of an organizer of the Stop the Steal rally.

“Alex stands against a political farce that wants nothing more than to rehash J6 again and again rather than confront Biden’s destruction of US economy & weakening of USA abroad,” he said.

Chuck Smith, a candidate for Virginia Attorney General who lost the Republican primary in 2021, wrote a lengthy post on Facebook on January 7, 2021, that both condemned the violence that occurred the prior day, and perpetuated former President Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen.

“The reality is that government is in for a shock if anyone thinks these elected officials can simply install a non-elected person as President of the United States,” he wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Legislation to bar insurrectionists from office introduced in Virginia